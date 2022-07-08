﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 0.6% in Jan-May

Friday, 08 July 2022 12:04:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 50.8 percent to 135,098 metric tons compared to April and were down 9.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $146.1 million, up 42.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.8 percent compared to May 2021.

In the January-May period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 620,673 down 0.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 31.8 percent to $667.87 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 99,824 metric tons, up 20.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 92,044 metric tons and Iraq with 55,458 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

99,824

83,077

20.16

17,464

16,000

9.15

UK

92,044

92,214

-0.18

31,769

26,189

21.31

Iraq

55,458

88,880

-37.60

10,788

9,111

18.41

USA

54,098

10,182

431.31

8,093

3,283

146.51

Israel

42,525

27,647

53.81

6,067

3,932

54.30

Belgium

32,001

65,605

-51.22

8,478

23,403

-63.77

Australia

21,592

5,970

261.68

3,294

1,630

102.09

Canada

21,438

17,509

22.44

955

5,121

-81.35

Germany

16,163

26,373

-38.71

2,705

6,029

-55.13

Georgia

14,452

19,895

-27.36

2,665

3,931

-32.21

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May this year are as follows:


Tags: Beams Pipe Tubular Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 6.6 percent in late June

04 Jul | Steel News

EU makes quota adjustments for some countries

27 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.6 percent in mid-June

24 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.1% in January-April

15 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise in April

27 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 8.9% in March from February

21 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 5.9% in February from January

22 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average finished steel prices in China rise slightly

31 Dec | Steel News