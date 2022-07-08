Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 0.6% in Jan-May

Friday, 08 July 2022 12:04:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 50.8 percent to 135,098 metric tons compared to April and were down 9.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $146.1 million, up 42.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.8 percent compared to May 2021.

In the January-May period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 620,673 down 0.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 31.8 percent to $667.87 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 99,824 metric tons, up 20.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 92,044 metric tons and Iraq with 55,458 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 99,824 83,077 20.16 17,464 16,000 9.15 UK 92,044 92,214 -0.18 31,769 26,189 21.31 Iraq 55,458 88,880 -37.60 10,788 9,111 18.41 USA 54,098 10,182 431.31 8,093 3,283 146.51 Israel 42,525 27,647 53.81 6,067 3,932 54.30 Belgium 32,001 65,605 -51.22 8,478 23,403 -63.77 Australia 21,592 5,970 261.68 3,294 1,630 102.09 Canada 21,438 17,509 22.44 955 5,121 -81.35 Germany 16,163 26,373 -38.71 2,705 6,029 -55.13 Georgia 14,452 19,895 -27.36 2,665 3,931 -32.21

