Turkey’s Kocaer continues drilling works for geothermal power plant project

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has reached approximately 7 MW of power from two wells drilled within the scope of drilling works for the Kocaer 1 geothermal power plant to be built in Kuyucak, Aydın. This capacity will be able to meet all the electricity needs of the company. The power obtained with additional wells is planned to reach 24 MW.

The environmental impact assessment process for the project, with an investment cost of TRY 2.62 billion ($76.5 million), began in July this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported . Following the Kocaer 1 geothermal power plant, which is planned to be commissioned in 2026, the company will continue its geothermal energy investments in the second and third phases.