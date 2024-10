Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received orders mainly for value-added steel profiles from the American continent, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Europe and from its domestic market, amounting to a total value of $92.86 million over the last 43 days.

The orders in question are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.