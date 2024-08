Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received orders for steel profiles from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the American continent, Europe and from its domestic market, amounting to a total value of $50.35 million over the last 35 days.

The orders in question are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.