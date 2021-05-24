Turkey’s Kardemir exports rails to Afghanistan

Monday, 24 May 2021 17:10:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it started exporting rails to Afghanistan State Railways.

Meanwhile, according to the company’s statement, the rail and section rolling mill of the company, which was established in 2007 for the production of rails of up to 72 meters in length, has produced 1,446,787 mt of rails so far.

“Our company will continue to provide foreign currency inflow to the national economy as its export network expands day by day,” Kardemir said in its statement.