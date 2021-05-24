﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir exports rails to Afghanistan

Monday, 24 May 2021 17:10:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it started exporting rails to Afghanistan State Railways.

Meanwhile, according to the company’s statement, the rail and section rolling mill of the company, which was established in 2007 for the production of rails of up to 72 meters in length, has produced 1,446,787 mt of rails so far.

“Our company will continue to provide foreign currency inflow to the national economy as its export network expands day by day,” Kardemir said in its statement.


Tags: Kardemir  Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in May from April
06  May

Turkey’s Habaş to increase hot rolling capacity through upgrade
06  May

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher sales revenues for Q1
04  May

Automotive sales in Turkey up 72.4 percent in January-April
26  Apr

Turkey’s steel export value up 22.5 percent in Q1