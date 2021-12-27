﻿
Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for January-March 2022

Monday, 27 December 2021 14:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the January-March period of 2022.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 140,000 mt of rebar, 152,000 mt of billet, 100,000 mt of beams, and 111,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the January-March period of 2022. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has added that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing department of the company via fax, email or in person by 5.30 pm on Thursday, December 30, with a list of details including their company title, stock certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.


