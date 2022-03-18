﻿
English
Turkey’s Kardemir increases capacity of convertor No. 3

Friday, 18 March 2022 10:59:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has increased the capacity of its converter No. 3 with its latest investment and renovation works within the scope of its target of reaching an annual 3.5 million mt of steel production.

The liquid steel production capacity of converter No. 3 has increased to 120 mt from 90 mt.

Kardemir also completed the relining works for its blast furnace No. 1, which were started at the end of 2021, and commissioned it before the planned date, as SteelOrbis reported yesterday.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  Kardemir 

