Turkey’s Kardemir completes relining of BF No. 1

Thursday, 17 March 2022 11:34:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that the relining works for its blast furnace No. 1, which were started at the end of 2021, have been completed and that the blast furnace has been recommissioned before the planned date. The investment cost of the 117-day works was approximately $18 million.

The capacity of the blast furnace, which reached an annual capacity of 450,000 mt after previous works, is expected to increase by 25 percent with the latest relining works.

According to the statement, the company aims to achieve annual steel production of 3.5 million mt.


