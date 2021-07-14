Turkey's iron ore imports up 17.2 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:30:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 871,383 mt, decreasing by 12.3 percent compared to April and up 11.0 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 149.5 percent to $172.04 million year on year, while down 7.0 percent as compared to April.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 4.37 million metric tons, up 17.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $723.24 million, increasing by 99.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.04 million mt, down 1.51 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 739,515 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 592,448 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-May period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Change (%) Brazil 2,042,247 2,073,455 -1.51 385,144 518,426 -25.71 Sweden 739,515 981,303 -24.64 79,543 170,672 -53.39 Russia 592,448 469,605 26.16 143,709 95,734 50.11 Ukraine 571,950 29,154 1861.82 262,954 - - S. Africa 344,509 172,949 99.20 - - - Mali 76,425 - - - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first five months this year can be seen in the graph below: