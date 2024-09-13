 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 58.0 percent in January-July

Friday, 13 September 2024 10:18:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,263,006 metric tons, up by 34.5 percent compared to June and by 98.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $148.81 million, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 101.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6,682,646 mt, up 58.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 61.9 percent to $869.34 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3,366,767 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 929,676 mt and South Africa with 861,141 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

2,911,186

3,366,767

15.6

461,759

708,984

53.5

Ukraine

333,438

929,676

178.8

3,199

77,027

>1000.0

South Africa

60

861,141

>1000.0

-

172,876

-

Sweden

654,782

659,930

0.8

-

164,980

-

Uzbekistan

70,553

484,439

586.6

70,553

73,687

4.4

Russia

187,501

300,628

60.3

26,556

63,999

141.0

Canada

-

77,769

-

-

50

-

Macedonia

-

1,145

-

-

779

-

Romania

73,119

861

-98.8

-

563

-

Bulgaria

-

160

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


