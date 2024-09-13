Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 58.0 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,263,006 metric tons, up by 34.5 percent compared to June and by 98.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $148.81 million, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 101.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 6,682,646 mt, up 58.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 61.9 percent to $869.34 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3,366,767 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 929,676 mt and South Africa with 861,141 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 2,911,186 3,366,767 15.6 461,759 708,984 53.5 Ukraine 333,438 929,676 178.8 3,199 77,027 >1000.0 South Africa 60 861,141 >1000.0 - 172,876 - Sweden 654,782 659,930 0.8 - 164,980 - Uzbekistan 70,553 484,439 586.6 70,553 73,687 4.4 Russia 187,501 300,628 60.3 26,556 63,999 141.0 Canada - 77,769 - - 50 - Macedonia - 1,145 - - 779 - Romania 73,119 861 -98.8 - 563 - Bulgaria - 160 - - - -