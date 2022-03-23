Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 43.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 11:42:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 718,413 mt, decreasing by 41.1 percent compared to December and down 43.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 36.4 percent to $102.8 million year on year, while down 38.8 percent as compared to December.



In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 170,378 mt, down 78.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 165,000 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Ukraine in the given month amounted to 156,116 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Change (%) Brazil 170,378 791,756 -78.48 Sweden 165,000 164,973 0.02 Ukraine 156,116 74,880 104.49 S. Africa 98,230 104,649 -6.13 Finland 70,851 - - Russia 57,828 140,458 -58.83

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January can be seen in the graph below: