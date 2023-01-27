Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 11.6 percent in January-November

In November last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 350,191 mt, falling by 66.3 percent compared to October and by 62.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 72.9 percent to $39.96 million year on year, while down 72.8 percent as compared to October.
In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.88 million mt, down 11.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 28.4 percent to $1.34 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.84 million mt, down 24.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 1.36 million mt.
Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2022
|
January-November 2021
|
Change (%)
|
November 2022
|
November 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Brazil
|
3,838,906
|
5,074,762
|
-24.35
|
322,980
|
402,531
|
-19.76
|
Sweden
|
1,484,241
|
1,399,433
|
+6.06
|
-
|
164,990
|
-
|
S. Africa
|
1,364,700
|
512,015
|
+166.54
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ukraine
|
585,222
|
1,151,544
|
-49.18
|
-
|
190,616
|
-
|
Russia
|
552,630
|
1,218,650
|
-54.65
|
27,186
|
100,208
|
-72.87
|
India
|
435,186
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Uzbekistan
|
223,515
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Finland
|
141,700
|
459,367
|
-69.15
|
-
|
75,148
|
-
|
Mali
|
118,430
|
143,807
|
-17.65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Australia
|
82,512
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey’s iron ore import sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below: