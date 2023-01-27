Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 11.6 percent in January-November

Friday, 27 January 2023 11:08:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 350,191 mt, falling by 66.3 percent compared to October and by 62.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 72.9 percent to $39.96 million year on year, while down 72.8 percent as compared to October.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.88 million mt, down 11.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 28.4 percent to $1.34 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.84 million mt, down 24.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 1.36 million mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Change (%) Brazil 3,838,906 5,074,762 -24.35 322,980 402,531 -19.76 Sweden 1,484,241 1,399,433 +6.06 - 164,990 - S. Africa 1,364,700 512,015 +166.54 -­ - - Ukraine 585,222 1,151,544 -49.18 - 190,616 - Russia 552,630 1,218,650 -54.65 27,186 100,208 -72.87 India 435,186 - - - - - Uzbekistan 223,515 - - - - - Finland 141,700 459,367 -69.15 - 75,148 - Mali 118,430 143,807 -17.65 - - - Australia 82,512 - - - - -

