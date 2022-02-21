Turkey’s Icdas starts trial production at new wire rod mill

Monday, 21 February 2022 15:11:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi (Icdas) has stated that it has started trial production at its third wire rod mill, which was supplied by Italian plantmaker Danieli.

The mill has a monthly production capacity of 50,000 mt. The new line is designed to produce a wide range of steel grades, inclusive of welding wire, high carbon PC strand, cold heading, bearing steel, spring steel, free cutting and alloyed steels, at a maximum rolling speed of 110 m/sec, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The mill’s production is scheduled to start at the end of March.