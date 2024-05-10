Turkey’s İçdaş awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Denizli

Friday, 10 May 2024 11:34:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım San. A.Ş. (İçdaş) for its solar power plant project in Bekilli, Denizli, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 868 million ($26.9 million), a total of 92,352 solar panels and 14 inverters will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a capacity of 40 MWe, is expected to produce 82.50 million kW of energy per year.

İçdaş also stated that the power plant is expected to produce power for 365 days based on the sunshine in the project area.