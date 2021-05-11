Turkey’s HRC import volume up 28.2 percent in January-March

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 186.1 percent year on year to 438,522 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to February. The revenue from these imports amounted to $295.42 million, up 64.2 month on month and increasing by 285.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, up 28.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $673.78 million, increasing by 73.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 530,984 mt, up 86.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 355,143 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2021
|
January-March 2020
|
Change (%)
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
530,984
|
285,109
|
86.24
|
240,417
|
36,418
|
560.16
|
Ukraine
|
355,143
|
148,974
|
138.39
|
142,880
|
23,651
|
504.12
|
Japan
|
102,730
|
59,967
|
71.31
|
20,517
|
20,004
|
2.56
|
France
|
72,991
|
91,816
|
-20.50
|
19,300
|
19,659
|
-1.83
|
Belgium
|
16,358
|
26,665
|
-38.65
|
3,767
|
3,486
|
8.06
|
South Korea
|
7,201
|
46,138
|
-84.39
|
2,608
|
19,099
|
-86.34
|
Greece
|
6,553
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Germany
|
5,879
|
21,050
|
-72.07
|
4,556
|
9,592
|
-52.50
|
Netherlands
|
5,624
|
78,253
|
-92.81
|
1,506
|
220
|
584.55
|
Romania
|
4,722
|
28,654
|
-83.52
|
1,008
|
10,616
|
-90.50
