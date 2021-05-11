﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 28.2 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:30:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 186.1 percent year on year to 438,522 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to February. The revenue from these imports amounted to $295.42 million, up 64.2 month on month and increasing by 285.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, up 28.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $673.78 million, increasing by 73.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 530,984 mt, up 86.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 355,143 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Change (%)

Russia

530,984

285,109

86.24

240,417

36,418

560.16

Ukraine

355,143

148,974

138.39

142,880

23,651

504.12

Japan

102,730

59,967

71.31

20,517

20,004

2.56

France

72,991

91,816

-20.50

19,300

19,659

-1.83

Belgium

16,358

26,665

-38.65

3,767

3,486

8.06

South Korea

7,201

46,138

-84.39

2,608

19,099

-86.34

Greece

6,553

-

-

-

-

-

Germany

5,879

21,050

-72.07

4,556

9,592

-52.50

Netherlands

5,624

78,253

-92.81

1,506

220

584.55

Romania

4,722

28,654

-83.52

1,008

10,616

-90.50

