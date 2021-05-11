Turkey’s HRC import volume up 28.2 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:30:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 186.1 percent year on year to 438,522 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to February. The revenue from these imports amounted to $295.42 million, up 64.2 month on month and increasing by 285.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, up 28.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $673.78 million, increasing by 73.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 530,984 mt, up 86.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 355,143 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Change (%) Russia 530,984 285,109 86.24 240,417 36,418 560.16 Ukraine 355,143 148,974 138.39 142,880 23,651 504.12 Japan 102,730 59,967 71.31 20,517 20,004 2.56 France 72,991 91,816 -20.50 19,300 19,659 -1.83 Belgium 16,358 26,665 -38.65 3,767 3,486 8.06 South Korea 7,201 46,138 -84.39 2,608 19,099 -86.34 Greece 6,553 - - - - - Germany 5,879 21,050 -72.07 4,556 9,592 -52.50 Netherlands 5,624 78,253 -92.81 1,506 220 584.55 Romania 4,722 28,654 -83.52 1,008 10,616 -90.50

