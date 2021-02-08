﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.3 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 15:19:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 33.7 percent year on year to 263,889 metric tons, down 6.9 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $149.31 million, up 2.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.51 million metric tons, down 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.61 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.21 million mt, down 22.22 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 641,030 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given year.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Change (%)

Russia

1,214,744

1,561,700

-22.22

132,248

187,220

-29.36

Ukraine

641,030

454,756

40.96

65,986

52,097

26.66

France

444,416

456,085

-2.56

25,631

46,302

-44.64

Japan

331,109

154,269

114.63

22,689

19,935

13.81

Netherlands

154,347

193,543

-20.25

1,270

26,678

-95.24

S. Korea

140,695

20,867

574.25

1,063

559

90.16

UK

121,462

111,667

8.77

-

-

-

Belgium

82,024

73,334

11.85

6,432

6,837

-5.92

Brazil

80,065

152,729

-47.58

-

24,719

-

Italy

71,046

120,201

-40.89

158

11,827

-98.66

Turkey's main HRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:


