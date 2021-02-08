Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.3 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 15:19:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 33.7 percent year on year to 263,889 metric tons, down 6.9 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $149.31 million, up 2.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.51 million metric tons, down 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.61 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.21 million mt, down 22.22 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 641,030 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given year.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Change (%) Russia 1,214,744 1,561,700 -22.22 132,248 187,220 -29.36 Ukraine 641,030 454,756 40.96 65,986 52,097 26.66 France 444,416 456,085 -2.56 25,631 46,302 -44.64 Japan 331,109 154,269 114.63 22,689 19,935 13.81 Netherlands 154,347 193,543 -20.25 1,270 26,678 -95.24 S. Korea 140,695 20,867 574.25 1,063 559 90.16 UK 121,462 111,667 8.77 - - - Belgium 82,024 73,334 11.85 6,432 6,837 -5.92 Brazil 80,065 152,729 -47.58 - 24,719 - Italy 71,046 120,201 -40.89 158 11,827 -98.66

