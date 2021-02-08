Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.3 percent in 2020

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 33.7 percent year on year to 263,889 metric tons, down 6.9 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $149.31 million, up 2.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.51 million metric tons, down 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.61 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to 2019.
In 2020, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.21 million mt, down 22.22 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 641,030 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given year.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change (%)
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
1,214,744
|
1,561,700
|
-22.22
|
132,248
|
187,220
|
-29.36
|
Ukraine
|
641,030
|
454,756
|
40.96
|
65,986
|
52,097
|
26.66
|
France
|
444,416
|
456,085
|
-2.56
|
25,631
|
46,302
|
-44.64
|
Japan
|
331,109
|
154,269
|
114.63
|
22,689
|
19,935
|
13.81
|
Netherlands
|
154,347
|
193,543
|
-20.25
|
1,270
|
26,678
|
-95.24
|
S. Korea
|
140,695
|
20,867
|
574.25
|
1,063
|
559
|
90.16
|
UK
|
121,462
|
111,667
|
8.77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
82,024
|
73,334
|
11.85
|
6,432
|
6,837
|
-5.92
|
Brazil
|
80,065
|
152,729
|
-47.58
|
-
|
24,719
|
-
|
Italy
|
71,046
|
120,201
|
-40.89
|
158
|
11,827
|
-98.66
