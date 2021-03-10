Turkey’s HRC exports down 59.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:09:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 50.9 percent to 109,640 metric tons compared to December and were down 59.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $60.02 million, down 50.0 percent month on month, while declining by 48.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In January, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 20,484 mt, down 85.83 percent year on year, followed by Spain which received 20,208 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.



Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 20,484 144,559 -85.83 Spain 20,208 13,556 49.07 South Africa 20,136 - - Pakistan 18,068 - - Bulgaria 11,755 15,337 -23.36 Tunisia 5,276 2,802 88.29 Greece 3,143 9,336 -66.33 Algeria 2,853 8,203 -65.22 Iraq 2,647 3,345 -20.87 Paraguay 2,397 1,979 21.12

