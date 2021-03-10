﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 59.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:09:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 50.9 percent to 109,640 metric tons compared to December and were down 59.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $60.02 million, down 50.0 percent month on month, while declining by 48.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In January, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 20,484 mt, down 85.83 percent year on year, followed by Spain which received 20,208 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
 
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

20,484

144,559

-85.83

Spain

20,208

13,556

49.07

South Africa

20,136

-

-

Pakistan

18,068

-

-

Bulgaria

11,755

15,337

-23.36

Tunisia

5,276

2,802

88.29

Greece

3,143

9,336

-66.33

Algeria

2,853

8,203

-65.22

Iraq

2,647

3,345

-20.87

Paraguay

2,397

1,979

21.12

