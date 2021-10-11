﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.7 percent in January-August

Monday, 11 October 2021 13:35:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 32.9 percent to 256,065 metric tons compared to July and were up 16.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $262.39 million, up 48.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 176.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


 

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.43 million mt, down 20.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 42.1 percent to $1.17 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first eight months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 386,629 mt, down 39.66 percent, followed by the US which received 228,956 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

386,629

640,802

-39.66

57,319

62,219

-7.88

USA

228,956

8,174

-

62,482

-

-

Spain

221,872

290,308

-23.57

48,126

36,637

31.36

Belgium

67,206

67,175

0.05

18,421

-

-

Greece

62,834

65,547

-4.14

3,977

-

-

Portugal

58,922

64,712

-8.95

44

-

-99.07

Tunisia

50,731

16,576

206.05

1,016

3,311

-69.31

Canada

45,964

-

-

21,453

-

-

South Africa

45,067

39,462

14.2

190

39,462

-99.52

Egypt

42,930

315,254

-86.38

14,974

10,686

40.13

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows:


