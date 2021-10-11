Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.7 percent in January-August

Monday, 11 October 2021 13:35:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 32.9 percent to 256,065 metric tons compared to July and were up 16.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $262.39 million, up 48.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 176.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.





In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.43 million mt, down 20.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 42.1 percent to $1.17 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first eight months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 386,629 mt, down 39.66 percent, followed by the US which received 228,956 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 386,629 640,802 -39.66 57,319 62,219 -7.88 USA 228,956 8,174 - 62,482 - - Spain 221,872 290,308 -23.57 48,126 36,637 31.36 Belgium 67,206 67,175 0.05 18,421 - - Greece 62,834 65,547 -4.14 3,977 - - Portugal 58,922 64,712 -8.95 44 - -99.07 Tunisia 50,731 16,576 206.05 1,016 3,311 -69.31 Canada 45,964 - - 21,453 - - South Africa 45,067 39,462 14.2 190 39,462 -99.52 Egypt 42,930 315,254 -86.38 14,974 10,686 40.13

