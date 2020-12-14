﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 14 December 2020 15:38:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 4.8 percent to 208,916 metric tons compared to September and were down 19.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $96.51 million, up 5.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 24.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.22 million mt, down 15.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.1 percent to $1.01 billion, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first ten months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 785,562 mt, down 9.33 percent, followed by Egypt which received 316,691 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

785,562

866,352

-9.33

56,353

84,873

-33.60

Egypt

316,691

184,620

71.54

1,436

-

-

Spain

304,250

508,310

-40.14

8,566

76,587

-88.82

Bulgaria

150,361

108,751

38.26

23,805

14,207

67.56

China

92,004

-

-

20,781

-

-

Greece

77,417

84,011

-7.85

6,055

14,595

-58.51

Belgium

67,176

127,594

-47.35

-

4,637

-

Portugal

66,500

183,383

-63.74

-

33,898

-

South Africa

58,204

10,674

445.29

18,742

-

-

Pakistan

57,236

56,969

0.47

57,236

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows:


Tags: hrc  Europe  flats  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking


