Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 14 December 2020 15:38:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 4.8 percent to 208,916 metric tons compared to September and were down 19.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $96.51 million, up 5.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 24.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.22 million mt, down 15.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.1 percent to $1.01 billion, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first ten months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 785,562 mt, down 9.33 percent, followed by Egypt which received 316,691 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 785,562 866,352 -9.33 56,353 84,873 -33.60 Egypt 316,691 184,620 71.54 1,436 - - Spain 304,250 508,310 -40.14 8,566 76,587 -88.82 Bulgaria 150,361 108,751 38.26 23,805 14,207 67.56 China 92,004 - - 20,781 - - Greece 77,417 84,011 -7.85 6,055 14,595 -58.51 Belgium 67,176 127,594 -47.35 - 4,637 - Portugal 66,500 183,383 -63.74 - 33,898 - South Africa 58,204 10,674 445.29 18,742 - - Pakistan 57,236 56,969 0.47 57,236 - -

