Turkey-based specialized steel producer Hasçelik has reportedly started trial production at its new electric arc furnace.

The electric arc furnace, which will operate with the horizontal-feeding method, a technology to be used for the first time in Turkey, will heat the scrap carried on a 60-meter-long conveyor to 300-350 degrees and provide energy savings, SteelOrbis understands.

The company’s installed annual capacity currently stands at 300,000 mt.