Turkey’s Hasçelik starts production at Bilecik melt shop

Thursday, 05 June 2025 11:57:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based specialized steel producer Hasçelik has officially started steel production at its Bilecik plant, according to Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries. Built with €150 million of investment, the plant has an annual capacity of 250,000 mt.

The equipment installed at the plant by Tenova includes a Consteel® electric arc furnace, a ladle furnace and a twin vacuum degasser. All units are linked and governed by an extensive, advanced automation system to optimize the whole process and guarantee high quality steel grades.

Naci Faydasıçok, chairman of Hasçelik, has stated that the investment represents one of the most strategic steps Hasçelik has taken toward the future. According to Faydasıçok, the steel mill now operational in Bilecik will not only increase their production capacity but also usher in a new era in their steel production capabilities and add significant value to the Turkish steel industry.


