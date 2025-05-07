Turkey’s Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik plans to increase exports to Africa

Batuhan Ekinci, sales and marketing coordinator of Turkish steelmaker Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi, has talked about the company’s plans for the future, as reported by local media.

Mr. Ekinci stated that Ekinciler has a billet production capacity of 1.25 million mt per year and a rebar production capacity of 1 million mt per year, contributing to the local economy and the building materials industry. He said the company has been active in exports as much as in production. It has been regularly exporting to Iraq, to which Turkey shipped 49,993 mt of rebar in 2023, 23,640 mt of which was provided by Ekinciler, he said. Moreover, having an important share in its exports sales, Africa becomes prominent as another key sales region for the company. “We regularly export our products to Africa. The growth potential of the construction sector and the increase in infrastructure projects offer us important opportunities in the African market. Thus, we direct a certain amount of our production to export and closely follow the demand dynamics in the global markets. In terms of our strategic growth plans, Africa will continue to be one of the key regions in the future. We aim to increase our market share in the region by offering solutions suitable for customer needs and to expand our export volume with new collaborations,” Mr. Ekinci commented.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the company aims for sustainable growth both in the domestic and in export markets and plans to increase its capacity utilization rate to about 75 percent this year.