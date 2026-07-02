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Turkey’s Ekinciler Demir Çelik receives $4.97 million rebar order from Central America

Thursday, 02 July 2026 16:09:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has secured a $4.97 million rebar order as part of its export activities in the Central American market, reflecting continued growth in its sales to the region.

With the latest order, the company's total rebar orders from Central America have reached $26.07 million so far this year.

Ekinciler stated that production and shipment operations for the order will be carried out in accordance with the delivery schedule agreed upon with the customer.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Ekinciler 

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