Turkey’s CRC imports up 30.9 percent in January-November

In November last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 35.6 percent month on month and rose by 74.0 percent year on year to 64,275 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $50.34 million, decreasing by 34.1 percent compared to October and growing by 67.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 836,417 mt, up 30.9 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $671.36 million, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the first 11 months of last year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 321,224 mt, up 180.1 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by China with 171,293 mt, up 36.9 percent and by Russia with 165,822 mt, down 40.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January-November 2022 Change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Change (%) South Korea 321,224 114,667 +180.1 28,707 8,188 +250.6 China 171,293 125,119 +36.9 10,809 50 - Russia 165,822 277,477 -40.2 6,510 30,072 -78.4 Spain 41,615 4,459 - 5,743 683 - France 28,199 4,738 +495.2 3,865 397 - Belgium 27,117 13,056 +107.7 2,701 755 +257.7 Netherlands 20,590 22,503 -8.5 2,077 1,028 +102.0 Egypt 10,571 1,456 +626.0 - - - Romania 9,527 14,158 -32.7 891 1,618 -44.9 India 7,300 20,166 -63.8 - - -

