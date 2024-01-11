Turkey’s CRC imports up 30.9 percent in January-November

In November last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 35.6 percent month on month and rose by 74.0 percent year on year to 64,275 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $50.34 million, decreasing by 34.1 percent compared to October and growing by 67.0 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 836,417 mt, up 30.9 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $671.36 million, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of 2022.
In the first 11 months of last year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 321,224 mt, up 180.1 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by China with 171,293 mt, up 36.9 percent and by Russia with 165,822 mt, down 40.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.
Turkey’s main CRC import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2023
|
January-November 2022
|
Change (%)
|
November 2023
|
November 2022
|
Change (%)
|
South Korea
|
321,224
|
114,667
|
+180.1
|
28,707
|
8,188
|
+250.6
|
China
|
171,293
|
125,119
|
+36.9
|
10,809
|
50
|
-
|
Russia
|
165,822
|
277,477
|
-40.2
|
6,510
|
30,072
|
-78.4
|
Spain
|
41,615
|
4,459
|
-
|
5,743
|
683
|
-
|
France
|
28,199
|
4,738
|
+495.2
|
3,865
|
397
|
-
|
Belgium
|
27,117
|
13,056
|
+107.7
|
2,701
|
755
|
+257.7
|
Netherlands
|
20,590
|
22,503
|
-8.5
|
2,077
|
1,028
|
+102.0
|
Egypt
|
10,571
|
1,456
|
+626.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
9,527
|
14,158
|
-32.7
|
891
|
1,618
|
-44.9
|
India
|
7,300
|
20,166
|
-63.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
