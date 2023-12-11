Turkey’s CRC imports up 28.3 percent in January-October

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:47:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports rose by 43.9 percent month on month and by 169.9 percent year on year to 99,836 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $76.37 million, increasing by 34.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 124.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 772,597 mt, up 28.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $621.02 million, falling by 0.4 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the first 10 months of this year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 292,728 mt, up 157.1 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by China with 160,610 mt, up 28.4 percent and by Russia with 159,298 mt, down 35.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.