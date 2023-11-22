Turkey’s CRC imports up 19 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 10:12:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 30.5 percent month on month and by 11.7 percent year on year to 69,377 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $56.99 million, decreasing by 29.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 24.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 672,761 mt, up 19.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $544.65 million, falling by 7.6 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the first nine months of this year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 265,174 mt, up 134.2 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by Russia with 145,181 mt, down 33.3 percent and by China with 123,957 mt, up 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.