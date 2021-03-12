﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 40.3 percent in January

Friday, 12 March 2021
       

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 74.2 percent month on month to 61,849 mt, down 40.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $40.66 million, increasing by 81.5 percent compared to December and down 20.9 percent year on year.

In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 47,986 mt, up 1.81 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 4,358 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Change (%)

Russia

47,986

47,135

1.81

S. Korea

4,358

7,361

-40.80

Netherlands

2,506

3,426

-26.85

Belgium

1,900

22,816

-91.67

Italy

1,865

1,417

31.62

Romania

821

10,798

-92.40

Sweden

607

-

-

Ukraine

569

6,207

-90.83

Austria

479

271

76.75

Spain

276

372

-25.81

Turkey's CRC import sources in January can be seen in the graph below:


