Turkey's CRC imports down 40.3 percent in January

Friday, 12 March 2021 12:16:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 74.2 percent month on month to 61,849 mt, down 40.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $40.66 million, increasing by 81.5 percent compared to December and down 20.9 percent year on year.

In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 47,986 mt, up 1.81 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 4,358 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Change (%) Russia 47,986 47,135 1.81 S. Korea 4,358 7,361 -40.80 Netherlands 2,506 3,426 -26.85 Belgium 1,900 22,816 -91.67 Italy 1,865 1,417 31.62 Romania 821 10,798 -92.40 Sweden 607 - - Ukraine 569 6,207 -90.83 Austria 479 271 76.75 Spain 276 372 -25.81

Turkey's CRC import sources in January can be seen in the graph below: