Turkey’s CRC imports down 39.7 percent in January

Friday, 15 March 2024 13:55:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 25.7 percent month on month and by 39.7 percent year on year to 41,737 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went down by 23.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.3 percent year on year to $33.93 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s CRC imports from the China amounted to 11,729 mt, down 97.2 percent year on year, while China was followed by Spain with 6,908 mt and by Russia with 6,753 mt.

Turkey’s top CRC import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) China 11,729 414 -97.2 Spain 6,908 1,897 +264.1 Russia 6,753 21,294 -68.2 South Korea 3,997 36,589 -89.1 The Netherlands 3,829 545 -85.7 Belgium 2,785 1,881 +48.0 France 233 3,613 -95.5 Austria 1,683 576 +192.2 United Kingdom 1,075 852 +726.2 Sweden 783 896 -12.6

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January are as follows: