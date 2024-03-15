﻿
English
Turkey’s CRC imports down 39.7 percent in January

Friday, 15 March 2024 13:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 25.7 percent month on month and by 39.7 percent year on year to 41,737 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went down by 23.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.3 percent year on year to $33.93 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s CRC imports from the China amounted to 11,729 mt, down 97.2 percent year on year, while China was followed by Spain with 6,908 mt and by Russia with 6,753 mt.

Turkey’s top CRC import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

China

11,729

414

-97.2

Spain

6,908

1,897

+264.1

Russia

6,753

21,294

-68.2

South Korea

3,997

36,589

-89.1

The Netherlands

3,829

545

-85.7

Belgium

2,785

1,881

+48.0

France

233

3,613

-95.5

Austria

1,683

576

+192.2

United Kingdom

1,075

852

+726.2

Sweden

783

896

-12.6

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January are as follows:


