Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.9 percent in H1

In June this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 64,820 metric tons, down by 27.2 percent compared to May and by 17.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $49.55 million, decreasing by 29.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.4 percent year on year.
In the January-June period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 371,328 mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 16.9 percent to $288.91 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 110,802 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 74,696 mt and China with 71,883 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-June period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2023
|
January-June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2023
|
June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
South Korea
|
177,219
|
110,802
|
-37.5
|
16,584
|
27,207
|
64.1
|
Russia
|
103,792
|
74,696
|
-28.0
|
13,332
|
4,284
|
-67.9
|
China
|
57,972
|
71,883
|
24.0
|
26,803
|
15,370
|
-42.7
|
Spain
|
21,663
|
29,718
|
37.2
|
4,996
|
3,750
|
-24.9
|
Belgium
|
16,850
|
18,049
|
7.1
|
864
|
3,442
|
298.4
|
France
|
11,587
|
16,245
|
40.2
|
2,979
|
1,567
|
-47.4
|
Netherlands
|
10,388
|
15,777
|
51.9
|
1,070
|
1,245
|
16.4
|
Egypt
|
8,738
|
7,802
|
-10.7
|
1,652
|
810
|
-51.0
|
Austria
|
3,312
|
4,788
|
44.6
|
843
|
497
|
-41.0
|
United Kingdom
|
2,680
|
3,873
|
44.5
|
554
|
156
|
-71.8
Turkey’s main CRC import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below: