Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.9 percent in H1

In June this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 64,820 metric tons, down by 27.2 percent compared to May and by 17.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $49.55 million, decreasing by 29.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.4 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 371,328 mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 16.9 percent to $288.91 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 110,802 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 74,696 mt and China with 71,883 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 177,219 110,802 -37.5 16,584 27,207 64.1 Russia 103,792 74,696 -28.0 13,332 4,284 -67.9 China 57,972 71,883 24.0 26,803 15,370 -42.7 Spain 21,663 29,718 37.2 4,996 3,750 -24.9 Belgium 16,850 18,049 7.1 864 3,442 298.4 France 11,587 16,245 40.2 2,979 1,567 -47.4 Netherlands 10,388 15,777 51.9 1,070 1,245 16.4 Egypt 8,738 7,802 -10.7 1,652 810 -51.0 Austria 3,312 4,788 44.6 843 497 -41.0 United Kingdom 2,680 3,873 44.5 554 156 -71.8