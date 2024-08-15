 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.9 percent in H1

Thursday, 15 August 2024 10:20:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 64,820 metric tons, down by 27.2 percent compared to May and by 17.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $49.55 million, decreasing by 29.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.4 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 371,328 mt, down 14.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 16.9 percent to $288.91 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 110,802 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 74,696 mt and China with 71,883 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

177,219

110,802

-37.5

16,584

27,207

64.1

Russia

103,792

74,696

-28.0

13,332

4,284

-67.9

China

57,972

71,883

24.0

26,803

15,370

-42.7

Spain

21,663

29,718

37.2

4,996

3,750

-24.9

Belgium

16,850

18,049

7.1

864

3,442

298.4

France

11,587

16,245

40.2

2,979

1,567

-47.4

Netherlands

10,388

15,777

51.9

1,070

1,245

16.4

Egypt

8,738

7,802

-10.7

1,652

810

-51.0

Austria

3,312

4,788

44.6

843

497

-41.0

United Kingdom

2,680

3,873

44.5

554

156

-71.8

Turkey’s main CRC import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


