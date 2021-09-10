﻿
Turkey's CRC imports down 13.8 percent in January-July

Friday, 10 September 2021 14:14:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 9.7 percent month on month to 56,643 mt, down 8.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.34 million, increasing by 0.5 percent compared to June and up 93.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 403,391 metric tons, down 13.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $324.59 million, increasing by 34.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first seven months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 197,102 mt, down 28.06 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 89,613 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January-July 2020

Change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Change (%)

Russia

197,102

273,980

-28.06

23,957

46,388

-48.36

China

89,613

22,476

298.71

14,170

-

-

South Korea

44,408

39,758

11.70

12,526

-

-

Netherlands

17,028

11,310

50.56

774

160

383.75

Ukraine

13,377

12,065

10.87

195

1,135

-82.82

Belgium

12,539

50,367

-75.10

1,015

9,795

-89.64

Romania

6,841

29,633

-76.91

1,407

1,328

5.95

Italy

5,481

10,737

-48.95

345

557

-38.06

Austria

3,975

2,143

85.49

587

119

393.28

Sweden

3,955

2,692

46.92

421

508

-17.13

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below:


