Turkey's CRC imports down 13.8 percent in January-July

Friday, 10 September 2021 14:14:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 9.7 percent month on month to 56,643 mt, down 8.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.34 million, increasing by 0.5 percent compared to June and up 93.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 403,391 metric tons, down 13.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $324.59 million, increasing by 34.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first seven months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 197,102 mt, down 28.06 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 89,613 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January-July 2020 Change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Change (%) Russia 197,102 273,980 -28.06 23,957 46,388 -48.36 China 89,613 22,476 298.71 14,170 - - South Korea 44,408 39,758 11.70 12,526 - - Netherlands 17,028 11,310 50.56 774 160 383.75 Ukraine 13,377 12,065 10.87 195 1,135 -82.82 Belgium 12,539 50,367 -75.10 1,015 9,795 -89.64 Romania 6,841 29,633 -76.91 1,407 1,328 5.95 Italy 5,481 10,737 -48.95 345 557 -38.06 Austria 3,975 2,143 85.49 587 119 393.28 Sweden 3,955 2,692 46.92 421 508 -17.13

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below: