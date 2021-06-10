﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 10.9 percent in January-April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:30:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 62.4 percent month on month to 78,460 mt, up 152.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $59.59 million, increasing by 66.6 percent compared to March and up 230.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 235,859 metric tons, down 10.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $167.92 million, increasing by 22.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first four months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 138,250 mt, up 1.43 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 37,652 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Change (%)

Russia

138,250

136,300

1.43

27,839

10,534

164.28

China

37,652

7,397

409.02

31,977

3,063

943.98

South Korea

15,258

28,535

-46.53

8,282

8,802

-5.91

Netherlands

12,659

8,677

45.89

3,155

2,308

36.70

Ukraine

11,375

9,458

20.27

975

992

-1.71

Belgium

5,937

34,776

-82.93

1,700

2,141

-20.60

Italy

3,422

5,152

-33.58

1,133

259

337.45

Austria

2,421

1,486

62.92

408

183

122.95

Romania

2,245

26,329

-91.47

1,003

1,666

-39.80

Sweden

2,208

1,107

99.46

394

306

28.76

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below:


