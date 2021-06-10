Turkey's CRC imports down 10.9 percent in January-April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:30:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 62.4 percent month on month to 78,460 mt, up 152.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $59.59 million, increasing by 66.6 percent compared to March and up 230.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 235,859 metric tons, down 10.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $167.92 million, increasing by 22.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first four months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 138,250 mt, up 1.43 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 37,652 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Change (%) Russia 138,250 136,300 1.43 27,839 10,534 164.28 China 37,652 7,397 409.02 31,977 3,063 943.98 South Korea 15,258 28,535 -46.53 8,282 8,802 -5.91 Netherlands 12,659 8,677 45.89 3,155 2,308 36.70 Ukraine 11,375 9,458 20.27 975 992 -1.71 Belgium 5,937 34,776 -82.93 1,700 2,141 -20.60 Italy 3,422 5,152 -33.58 1,133 259 337.45 Austria 2,421 1,486 62.92 408 183 122.95 Romania 2,245 26,329 -91.47 1,003 1,666 -39.80 Sweden 2,208 1,107 99.46 394 306 28.76

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below: