﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Group ends partnership with Salzgitter Mannesmann

Thursday, 30 November 2023 12:10:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has increased its 77 percent shareholding in Borusan Mannesmann Boru Yatırım Holding A.Ş. to 100 percent and parted ways with Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH, with which it had been in partnership since 1998.

Thus, the new name of Borusan Mannesmann, which Borusan Group established as its first industrial venture and in which it has long held majority shares, is Borusan Boru. On the global stage, the company has adopted the name Borusan Pipe.

In addition, the company will start production at its Romanian facility in 2024, while the new pipe production line, which will serve the construction, general industry, and energy sectors in the US market, will be commissioned in the upcoming months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Borusan Mannesmann 

Similar articles

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues rise by 73.4% in Jan-Sept

06 Nov | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

10 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann and its partners to supply pipes to BOTAS

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann posts higher net profit and sales revenues for Q1

11 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann and Noksel Çelik Boru consortium wins BOTAS pipe tender

06 Mar | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann achieves record net profit reached record level in 2022

27 Feb | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann wins legal action regarding Section 232 measures

08 Feb | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues rise by 216.3% in Jan-Sept

31 Oct | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues up 195.6 percent in H1

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann posts higher net profit for Q1

05 May | Steel News