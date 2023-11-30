Turkey’s Borusan Group ends partnership with Salzgitter Mannesmann

Thursday, 30 November 2023 12:10:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has increased its 77 percent shareholding in Borusan Mannesmann Boru Yatırım Holding A.Ş. to 100 percent and parted ways with Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH, with which it had been in partnership since 1998.

Thus, the new name of Borusan Mannesmann, which Borusan Group established as its first industrial venture and in which it has long held majority shares, is Borusan Boru. On the global stage, the company has adopted the name Borusan Pipe.

In addition, the company will start production at its Romanian facility in 2024, while the new pipe production line, which will serve the construction, general industry, and energy sectors in the US market, will be commissioned in the upcoming months.