Turkey’s billet imports down 47.5 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 13:34:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports grew by 2.5 percent month on month and decreased by 47.5 percent year on year to 191,163 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month and went down by 40.8 percent year on year to $108.92 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports from the Russia amounted to 59,863 mt, down 53.0 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Saudi Arabia with 51,489 mt and by Ukraine with 20,973 mt.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

59,863

127,479

-53.0

Saudi Arabia

51,489

-

-

Ukraine

20,973

-

-

Algeria

19,999

49,327

-59.4

Other Countries

12,335

-

-

Iran

9,852

15,549

-36.6

Azerbaijan

7,720

3,613

+113.7

Pakistan

6,738

5,097

-32.2

Germany

973

546

+78.2

Italy

435

153

-64.8

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:


