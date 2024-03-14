Turkey’s billet imports down 47.5 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 13:34:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports grew by 2.5 percent month on month and decreased by 47.5 percent year on year to 191,163 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month and went down by 40.8 percent year on year to $108.92 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports from the Russia amounted to 59,863 mt, down 53.0 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Saudi Arabia with 51,489 mt and by Ukraine with 20,973 mt.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 59,863 127,479 -53.0 Saudi Arabia 51,489 - - Ukraine 20,973 - - Algeria 19,999 49,327 -59.4 Other Countries 12,335 - - Iran 9,852 15,549 -36.6 Azerbaijan 7,720 3,613 +113.7 Pakistan 6,738 5,097 -32.2 Germany 973 546 +78.2 Italy 435 153 -64.8

