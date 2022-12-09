﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down 18 percent in January-October

Friday, 09 December 2022 16:14:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume declined by 22.5 percent month on month to 239,431 mt, down by 227.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $136.64 million, up by 17.2 percent month on month and by 156.9 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 1.98 million mt, decreasing by 18.0 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 8.6 percent to $1.37 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.28 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 9.5 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey’s leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 138,140 mt in the given period.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,276,317

1,410,081

-9.5

123,985

45,349

+173.4

Oman

138,140

92,319

+49.6

39,904

-

-

Ukraine

109,984

324,857

-66.1

7,161

5,444

+31.5

Iran

97,301

7,507

-

12,469

700

-

Azerbaijan

67,582

53,592

+26.1

1,358

1,869

-27.3

Algeria

57,694

264,880

-78.2

-

17,186

-

India

49,443

29,955

+65.0

-

-

-

Bahrain

31,387

-

-

-

-

-

Romania

27,344

2,978

-

106

-

-

Pakistan

27,148

-

-

5,978

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-October period of this year are presented below:


