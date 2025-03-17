 |  Login 
Turkey’s billet imports doubles in January

Monday, 17 March 2025 11:28:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's billet import volume increased by 101.3 percent year on year and went down by 27.4 month on month to 384,984 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $196.69 million, up 82.8 percent year on year and down 29.2 percent month on month.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 105,697 mt of billet and bloom from Malaysia, ahead of China which supplied 102,364 mt in the given month and Russia which supplied 78,013 mt of billet and bloom.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

CountryAmount (mt)  
 January 2025January 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Malaysia105,697--
China102,364--
Russia78,01359,86330.3
Oman21,010--
Ukraine20,60620,991-1.8
Iran11,28310,08311.9
Pakistan10,5686,85954.1
Azerbaijan5,4586,908-21.0
Germany1,1621,1273.1
Kazakhstan1,065--

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2025


