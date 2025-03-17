Turkey’s billet imports doubles in January

In January this year, Turkey's billet import volume increased by 101.3 percent year on year and went down by 27.4 month on month to 384,984 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $196.69 million, up 82.8 percent year on year and down 29.2 percent month on month.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 105,697 mt of billet and bloom from Malaysia, ahead of China which supplied 102,364 mt in the given month and Russia which supplied 78,013 mt of billet and bloom.

Turkey 's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 105,697 - - China 102,364 - - Russia 78,013 59,863 30.3 Oman 21,010 - - Ukraine 20,606 20,991 -1.8 Iran 11,283 10,083 11.9 Pakistan 10,568 6,859 54.1 Azerbaijan 5,458 6,908 -21.0 Germany 1,162 1,127 3.1 Kazakhstan 1,065 - -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2025