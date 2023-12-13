Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.0 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:29:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 4.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 65.3 percent compared to October 2022.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 3.0 percent month on month and by 44.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October this year moved up by 1.8 percent month on month and grew by 58.9 percent year on year.