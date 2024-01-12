Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 0.6 percent in November from October

Friday, 12 January 2024 12:26:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 2.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 54.6 percent compared to November 2022.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 0.6 percent month on month and by 48.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November last year moved up by 1.8 percent month on month and grew by 58.4 percent year on year.