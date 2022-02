Wednesday, 16 February 2022 13:33:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received an order for wire mesh worth $2.7 million from the UK.

Shipment is planned to be made by March 31, in accordance with the order deadline.

The given export sale is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.

Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi produces wire mesh, wire rod, rebar and cold drawn bars with a monthly capacity of 150,000 mt.