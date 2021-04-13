﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey suspends attempt to launch CVD investigation against HRC imports from EU   

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:11:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD) has suspended its works to launch a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation on hot-rolled coil (HRC) imports from the EU, following the termination of the EU’s countervailing duty investigation on HRC imports from Turkey.

EU’s CVD investigation was terminated on March 24 upon the withdrawal the petition by the European Steel Association (EUROFER). The investigation started in June last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s steel exports to the EU, which is one of the country’s main export markets, fell by 20.2 percent amid safeguard measures.

TCUD stated that the Turkish steel industry is ready for all kinds of cooperation to put the Free Trade Zone into practice. The free trade zone was envisioned in the customs union agreement and free trade agreement signed with the EU. TCUD also noted that the provisional antidumping duties on HRC imports from Turkey should be rescinded, while the safeguard measures, which will expire on June 30, should not be extended.


Tags: hrc  flats  Europe  quotas & duties  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February
09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February
08  Apr

EU import quotas for certain steel products already exhausted in new quota period
07  Apr

EC terminates investigation of CVD order on HRC from Turkey
25  Mar

Mexico extends CVD on HRC from Russia and Ukraine