Turkey suspends attempt to launch CVD investigation against HRC imports from EU   

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:11:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD) has suspended its works to launch a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation on hot-rolled coil (HRC) imports from the EU, following the termination of the EU’s countervailing duty investigation on HRC imports from Turkey.

EU’s CVD investigation was terminated on March 24 upon the withdrawal the petition by the European Steel Association (EUROFER). The investigation started in June last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s steel exports to the EU, which is one of the country’s main export markets, fell by 20.2 percent amid safeguard measures.

TCUD stated that the Turkish steel industry is ready for all kinds of cooperation to put the Free Trade Zone into practice. The free trade zone was envisioned in the customs union agreement and free trade agreement signed with the EU. TCUD also noted that the provisional antidumping duties on HRC imports from Turkey should be rescinded, while the safeguard measures, which will expire on June 30, should not be extended.