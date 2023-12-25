﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey starts sunset review on imports of stainless steel from China and Taiwan

Monday, 25 December 2023 12:09:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has started a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of certain stainless steel products under the heading “other thin and large tubes and hollow sections of iron or steel” from China and Taiwan. The current antidumping duties will expire on December 31.

The review was launched upon the complaint made by local Turkish producer Marcegaglia TR Paslanmaz Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the local industry. The final antidumping measures on the given products were imposed in 2013 and revised in 2018 at the range of 13.81-25.27 percent of the CIF based-price of the company for China and 7.98-11.50 percent of the CIF based-price of the company for Taiwan.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00 and 7306.61.10.00.00.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Turkey Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2023

21 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 71.7 percent in November from October

19 Dec | Steel News

Outokumpu to supply low-emission stainless steel to Siemens

14 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2023

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Aperam to supply near-zero carbon stainless steel for home appliance production

12 Dec | Steel News

Outokumpu to supply lower-carbon stainless steel to help energy transition

07 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down

07 Dec | Flats and Slab