Turkey starts sunset review on imports of stainless steel from China and Taiwan

Monday, 25 December 2023 12:09:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has started a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of certain stainless steel products under the heading “other thin and large tubes and hollow sections of iron or steel” from China and Taiwan. The current antidumping duties will expire on December 31.

The review was launched upon the complaint made by local Turkish producer Marcegaglia TR Paslanmaz Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the local industry. The final antidumping measures on the given products were imposed in 2013 and revised in 2018 at the range of 13.81-25.27 percent of the CIF based-price of the company for China and 7.98-11.50 percent of the CIF based-price of the company for Taiwan.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00 and 7306.61.10.00.00.