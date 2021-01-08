Turkey revises import duties on some steel products

Friday, 08 January 2021 12:13:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has revised import duties on some steel products.

HRC imports by re-rolling companies and welded pipe producers will be subject to six percent duty instead of the eight percent valid as of April last year, while imports made by white goods producers are now subject to seven percent duty instead of nine percent. The White Goods Manufacturers’ Association of Turkey stated that the current custom duties and additional import duties on flat steel products should be removed.

Meanwhile, in May last year additional import duties were imposed on some flat steel and pipe products to protect the domestic market due to the effects of the pandemic. These duties have also been revised.

The current import duties for the mentioned products can be seen in the table below.