Turkey becomes leading steel producer in Europe

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 10:29:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest worldsteel figures, in September this year Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 18 percent to 3.22 million mt, while during the first nine months the country produced 25.93 million mt of crude steel, up 2.6 percent, both year on year. Consequently, Turkey became the leading steel producer in Europe, outrunning Germany and ranked seventh globally.

Germany follows Turkey with 25.73 million mt of crude steel output for the January-September period, registering a 15.7 percent decline year on year.

Earlier this month, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), said that as of the end of September Turkey’s steel production exceeded the performance recorded last year, while noting that the situation around the world is different. He predicted that Turkey would match Germany’s performance by the end of September and could become the largest producer in Europe by the end of this year. 


