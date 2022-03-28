﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUDOKSAD: War in Ukraine hits Turkey’s pig iron imports, local production may be a solution

Monday, 28 March 2022 15:48:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, the bombing of pig iron production facilities in Ukraine by Russia has put pig iron supply for the Turkey foundry industry in jeopardy. Pig iron prices increased by 30 percent to $900/mt in just two weeks due to delivery delays caused by the war. Turkey’s foundry industry imports approximately 70 percent of 1 million mt of pig iron annually from Ukraine and Russia.

Umur Denizci, president of the Turkish Foundry Association (TODOKSAD), stated that a possible interruption of supply of pig iron, which is the main input product, may cause metal casting facilities in Turkey to stop operating. Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest’s subsidiary Azovstal was damaged in the Russian attack on Mariupol, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Mr. Denizci said that, if other facilities encounter a similar situation, the global iron and steel trade, especially in Europe, will suffer significantly.

While the association is searching for alternative pig iron suppliers, it has asked local producers Kardemir and İsdemir to start pig iron production again. Stating that there are alternative sources of pig iron such as Brazil, South Africa and India, but these sources will not be the first choice in the short term due to the high logistics costs, the president of TUDOKSAD said that the facilities in Turkey should allocate some of their capacities to pig iron production.


Tags: pig iron  raw mat  Turkey  Europe  production 

Similar articles

18 Feb

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 5.2 percent in 2021
15 May

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.4 percent in Q1
29 Aug

Turkey’s Isdemir produces 100 millionth mt of pig iron
23 Feb

Kardemir’s net profit surges in 2014
10 Nov

Kardemir’s net profit rises sharply in January-September
09 May

Kardemir more than doubles net profit in Q1
17 Feb

Kardemir posts fall in net profit for 2013
23 Jan

Turkey's crude steel down 3.4 percent in 2013
11 Nov

Kardemir’s net profit plunges during Jan-Sept
27 Aug

Kardemir sees strong decline in net profit for H1