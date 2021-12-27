Tsingshan begins construction of hot strip rolling mill

Monday, 27 December 2021 14:32:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China-based Tsingshan Holdings has announced that it has begun the construction of its Fu’an Quingtuo 1780 mm hot strip rolling mill and expansion project.

The project with an investment of CNY 4 billion ($627.7 million) is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2023. The mill will have an annual output of three million mt of stainless steel hot rolled strip.

According to the statement, the new mill will be able to produce higher-end products compared to the previous line and will create more than 900 jobs when the project is fully completed.