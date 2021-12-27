﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tsingshan begins construction of hot strip rolling mill

Monday, 27 December 2021 14:32:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China-based Tsingshan Holdings has announced that it has begun the construction of its Fu’an Quingtuo 1780 mm hot strip rolling mill and expansion project.

The project with an investment of CNY 4 billion ($627.7 million) is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2023. The mill will have an annual output of three million mt of stainless steel hot rolled strip.

According to the statement, the new mill will be able to produce higher-end products compared to the previous line and will create more than 900 jobs when the project is fully completed.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Dec

Japan’s crude steel output expected to increase in Jan-Mar quarter
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October
20 Dec

Anyang Steel mulls acquisition of Vale’s minority stake in Chinese JV
16 Dec

Fitch: Strong output levels will support global steel sector outlook in 2022
02 Dec

Su Changyong: “China to maintain its position as world's steel manufacturing and consumption center”