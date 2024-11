On November 25, Fujian Province-based Chinese stainless steel producer Tsing Tuo Special Steel’s 1,780 mm hot rolling annealing and pickling line No. 4 was successfully put into operation.

The 1,780 mm hot rolling annealing and pickling line will be able to produce 3 million mt of hot rolled stainless steel wide strip per year, which will raise the annual output value of the stainless steel industry in Ningde city to more than RMB 30 billion ($4.2 billion).