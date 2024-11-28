Trump's tariffs on Mexico will impact General Motors, Chrysler and Ford

If the threat of the president-elect of the US, Donald Trump, to apply a 25 percent tariff on exports from Mexico (and Canada) is carried out, it will have the greatest impact on the great business icons of the American Union: General Motors, Chrysler (Stellantis) and Ford because they will lay off 400,000 workers in the United States, a country that will also increase the sale price of their vehicles by $3,000 per unit, said the head of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard.

"A tariff is a tax, the impact will be on the main companies of the United States in Mexico, particularly in the automotive industry. General Motors, Stellantis (for Chrysler) and Ford," said Ebrard at the morning conference of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Recently, Trump announced that upon assuming the presidency of the United States (January 20) he will issue an order to penalize all exports from Mexico and Canada with a 25 percent tariff. This is in retaliation for the migratory flows and drug trafficking to the United States.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Economy with the three automotive companies mentioned, in the United States, General Motors, Chrysler and Ford will lay off 400,000 workers.

He also said that 88 percent of the pick-up trucks sold in the United States are manufactured in Mexico. That percentage is from the three main brands sold and that corresponds to General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.