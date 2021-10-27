TrueNorth Steel announces North Dakota expansion and Texas acquisition

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:18:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

North Dakota-based steel fabricator TrueNorth Steel announced an expansion of its West Fargo facility, and also the acquisition of a Texas-based fabricator.

The structural steel division of TrueNorth Steel, which fabricates steel used in commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects, will expand into a 300,000-square-foot facility in West Fargo, North Dakota. The facility will feature enhanced fabrication and material-handling capabilities, and the expansion will eventually create 40 new jobs in the area.

Additionally, TrueNorth has acquired the assets of Beck Steel, located in Lubbock, Texas. Beck Steel will operate as TrueNorth Steel, allowing the company to expand its geographical reach into Texas and the rest of the southwestern United States. The Beck Steel facility adds 150,000 square feet of under-roof fabrication space as well as state-of-the-art fabrication and material-handling equipment.