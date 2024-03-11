Nippon Steel fails to address concerns of workers at US Steel

Monday, 11 March 2024 11:09:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The United Steelworkers (USW) union has announced that the meeting held last week in Pittsburg with Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel, and other company representatives, to discuss the impacts of the potential purchase of United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) on workers yielded no progress. Although Nippon Steel offered more promises and commitments during the meeting, the union stated that it did not provide anything enforceable.

The union stated that that the company has still not earned its trust and it seems that it does not fully understand its obligations to workers and retirees. USW is seeking to enforce labor agreements and obtain transparency about Nippon’s finances in the event the acquisition takes place.