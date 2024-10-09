Tosyalı Algerie produces first HRC at new 4 million mt capacity rolling line

Tosyalı Algerie, now the largest steel manufacturer in Algeria, has lately produced its first hot rolled coil (HRC) at its newly commissioned hot rolling line with an annual capacity of 4 million mt, market sources report. According to the company’s official information, the mill will be able to produce HRC of thickness down to 1 mm and up to 1,600 mm in width.

The supplier is expected to focus on working on the quality of the coils and to trade some test volumes in the coming period, while production is expected to be available for sale commercially in a couple of months. “We assume Tosyalı will be ready to offer to a wider market for around February shipments,” one market source told SteelOrbis.

Tosyalı Algerie is foreseen to first focus on establishing its positions in the domestic market in Algeria, given the lack of local supply. In terms of exports, the company will most likely concentrate on cooperation with European customers, since in the EU Algeria has neither quota nor trade restrictions. In addition, the geographical proximity of the market is favorable and will help Tosyalı compete with Asian suppliers in terms of lead time. “The new HRC volumes coming from Algeria will put pressure mainly on Turkey - yet another competitor appearing that has no AD and no other restriction in selling to the EU,” a Turkish producing source told SteelOrbis.

Previously, Tosyalı Algerie had commissioned its steel slab caster, able to produce 200-250 mm thick and 700-1,650 mm wide semis, based on DRI using crude steel output. According to sources, in the previous months Tosyalı Algerie had supplied several slab cargoes to Tosyalı Holding company based in Turkey.