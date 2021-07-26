Tombador Iron makes first iron ore shipment from Brazilian site

Monday, 26 July 2021 18:08:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Australian-listed iron ore company Tombador Iron said it made its first iron ore shipment out of its Bahia state site, the company said, sending 38,045 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of “high grade iron ore lump” to the European market.

Tombador said it sold the shipment through its “marketeer” Trafigura. Tombador said the client is a European steelmaker.

“The company awaits the final certificate of analysis for the loaded vessel and expects the grade to be in excess of Fe 65 percent,” the company said in a statement.

“We will focus on increasing production and creating a name as a reliable high grade iron ore producer. We look forward to working with all our partners to continuing the success of this project,” said the company’s CEO, Gabriel Oliva.

Tombador said it already has some 30,536 mt of iron ore “ready for the next shipment within a month, dependent on berth availability.”